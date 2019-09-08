Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's Chemistry is Sizzling as Ever in This New Project

Co-stars, former partners and now friends, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are prime examples of how exes can remain good friends. The actors collaborated in Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani and Tamasha after breaking up, and have been a part of a common friends' circle ever since.

The actors, who have a sizzling chemistry that is evident in their films, recently came together for a TVC, which they are brand ambassadors of. In the said TVC we not only see their chemistry but also an ode to their friendship. In the ad, we see Deepika and Ranbir engage in a funny banter here they call each other bacteria. This is to endorse the paints that kill bacteria on the surface of the walls. The TVC might not be the wittiest we have seen, but it sure is sweet thanks to Ranbir and Deepika.

Check out the video below:

This is the second time the two actors have together for an Asian Paints advertisement. The first ad also showed the actors' camaraderie on-screen while talking about the health benefits of choosing the paints.

Ranbir and Deepika were recently spotted at Luv Ranjan's house. It was rumoured that Deepika had been chosen to play the leading lady in the director's next starring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. However, it was met with severe backlash on Twitter with her fans trending #NotMyDeepika as Luv Ranjan was accused of sexual harassment during the Me Too movement.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chapaak, which is about the life of acid-attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. The film will also star Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Deepika also has '83 where she will be playing Romi Bhatia paired with husband Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev. Kabir Khan's '83 will be about India's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Ranbir, on the other hand, has Ayan Mukerji's superhero film Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Karan Malhotra's Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.