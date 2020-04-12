MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are Cheesy Pizza Lovers

credits - Ranveer Singh instagram

Ranveer Singh shared photographs of the pizzas made by Deepika Padukone at home. One image, which seems to be a throwback picture of Deepika is with well known Italian chef Paola Baccetti.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
Ranveer Singh called his actress-wife Deepika Padukone a "cheesy lover" as she made some "bade-bade" (big) pizzas for her actor husband.

Ranveer on Saturday took to his Instagram stories and shared a few glimpses of what's cooking in their kitchen.

In one video, Ranveer is heard saying: "Aaj toh main Deepika ke haath ke bade bade pizze khaunga (Today, I will have big pizzas made by Deepika)'."

deepika

In the next image, Deepika can be seen putting shredded cheese to the pizzas and Ranveer tagged it as: "She's a cheesy lover."

deepika 1

He then shared photographs of the pizzas made by the Padmaavat actress. One image, which seems to be a throwback picture of Deepika with well known Italian chef Paola Baccetti.

He said that Deepika is "classically trained".

deepika 3

deepika 4

 

This is not the first time Ranveer has shared details of what the couple have been upto amid lockdown.

The Gully Boy star had recently shared that Deepika prepared a Thai dishes and even baked a cake.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan''s cricket drama '83.

Deepika also has Shagun Batra's next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday.

