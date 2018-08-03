Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh 'Attacked' Me, Claims Fan Who Filmed Them During Vacation

Recently, a photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walking hand-in-hand on their secret vacation in Florida went viral. In the clip, recorded by a fan, Padukone and Singh can be seen happily enjoying their hush-hush getaway.However, the alleged fan, goes by the name of Zainab Khan, who captured the video, has claimed that she was "attacked" by the rumoured couple for recording them.Khan lashed out at the actors by calling them "disrespectful" and "disgusting"."I was the one who was attacked. I made this video! Such disrespectful actors! They lost a fan and their self-respect," Khan commented the video, shared by a photographer on his Instagram account.When an Instagrammer asked her if she could post the full video of the two actors supposedly being rude to her, she said, "Just look at their face! They harassed me, I didn't have time to continue the video!"Minutes after she posted her comments, Padukone and Singh's fans came out in their support. While one user said, "they have their personal life too! Live them alone," another questioned her, writing, "how could you record them without their permission?"Later, Khan took to her Instagram account to tell her side of the story in detail."I was a really big fan, but after meeting such horrible people, I have no words. First of all, I did not 'follow them around', I'm not a damn paparazzi. I am on vacation and I have better things to do with my life than chase around celebrities," she wrote.Khan went on to explain how she was "attacked.""When she walked towards me smiling, I really thought she was coming to take a picture, but her and Ranveer actually came and yelled at me. The reason why I did not record them yelling at me is because they were right in my face and I was traumatised by their loud tone," Khan recalled the incident.She concluded her post, writing, she has lost respect for the two actors and the incident has made her realise "how much fakeness we are exposed to."