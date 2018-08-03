English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh 'Attacked' Me, Claims Fan Who Filmed Them During Vacation
In the clip, recorded by a fan, Padukone and Singh can be seen happily enjoying their hush-hush getaway.
Instagram/Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Recently, a photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walking hand-in-hand on their secret vacation in Florida went viral. In the clip, recorded by a fan, Padukone and Singh can be seen happily enjoying their hush-hush getaway.
However, the alleged fan, goes by the name of Zainab Khan, who captured the video, has claimed that she was "attacked" by the rumoured couple for recording them.
Khan lashed out at the actors by calling them "disrespectful" and "disgusting".
"I was the one who was attacked. I made this video! Such disrespectful actors! They lost a fan and their self-respect," Khan commented the video, shared by a photographer on his Instagram account.
When an Instagrammer asked her if she could post the full video of the two actors supposedly being rude to her, she said, "Just look at their face! They harassed me, I didn't have time to continue the video!"
Minutes after she posted her comments, Padukone and Singh's fans came out in their support. While one user said, "they have their personal life too! Live them alone," another questioned her, writing, "how could you record them without their permission?"
Later, Khan took to her Instagram account to tell her side of the story in detail.
"I was a really big fan, but after meeting such horrible people, I have no words. First of all, I did not 'follow them around', I'm not a damn paparazzi. I am on vacation and I have better things to do with my life than chase around celebrities," she wrote.
Khan went on to explain how she was "attacked."
"When she walked towards me smiling, I really thought she was coming to take a picture, but her and Ranveer actually came and yelled at me. The reason why I did not record them yelling at me is because they were right in my face and I was traumatised by their loud tone," Khan recalled the incident.
She concluded her post, writing, she has lost respect for the two actors and the incident has made her realise "how much fakeness we are exposed to."
Also Watch
However, the alleged fan, goes by the name of Zainab Khan, who captured the video, has claimed that she was "attacked" by the rumoured couple for recording them.
Khan lashed out at the actors by calling them "disrespectful" and "disgusting".
"I was the one who was attacked. I made this video! Such disrespectful actors! They lost a fan and their self-respect," Khan commented the video, shared by a photographer on his Instagram account.
When an Instagrammer asked her if she could post the full video of the two actors supposedly being rude to her, she said, "Just look at their face! They harassed me, I didn't have time to continue the video!"
Minutes after she posted her comments, Padukone and Singh's fans came out in their support. While one user said, "they have their personal life too! Live them alone," another questioned her, writing, "how could you record them without their permission?"
Later, Khan took to her Instagram account to tell her side of the story in detail.
"I was a really big fan, but after meeting such horrible people, I have no words. First of all, I did not 'follow them around', I'm not a damn paparazzi. I am on vacation and I have better things to do with my life than chase around celebrities," she wrote.
Khan went on to explain how she was "attacked."
"When she walked towards me smiling, I really thought she was coming to take a picture, but her and Ranveer actually came and yelled at me. The reason why I did not record them yelling at me is because they were right in my face and I was traumatised by their loud tone," Khan recalled the incident.
She concluded her post, writing, she has lost respect for the two actors and the incident has made her realise "how much fakeness we are exposed to."
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Hatchback Launches in India 2018 – Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- Saina Nehwal Outplayed by Carolina Marin in Quarters of World Championships
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Loose on Being Body-shamed and Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...