Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Clicked at a Mumbai Hospital

One of the most admired couples in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted exiting a hospital in Mumbai. On Saturday, the power couple was snapped by the paparazzi while heading out of the Hinduja Hospital in the Khar district. Both Deepika and Ranveer are seen seated inside a car in the pictures, now going viral online.

Ranveer looked dapper, dressed in a white T-shirt and a cool black and yellow printed cap. He opted for a red face mask and black sunglasses. Deepika, on the other hand, looked gorgeous, in a black top and shades. She sported a white face mask. The reason behind the duo’s visit to the hospital is unknown. However, their pictures have been doing rounds on the Internet, and have got their fans concerned.

The celebrity couple’s massive fanbase is anxious if all is well with the two stars. Pregnancy rumours are also back once again in full swing ever since the photographs surfaced and started circulating on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

This isn’t the first time when the duo has sparked speculations around pregnancy. Time to time, similar reports are leading the headlines. Back in 2019, rumours were rife that Deepika is expecting her first child. Fans started these speculations after photos from that year’s Met Gala started doing the rounds. After a few months, Deepika spoke to Express.co.uk in an interview. She slammed pregnancy speculation saying, “It will happen when it has to happen.” “Motherhood trumps being married. That’s what I hear from people who have had children. Of course, it will happen at some point but no, I think it is unfair to put women through that, to put a couple through that. I guess the day we stop asking the questions is when we will bring about change,”she was quoted as saying.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. Padmaavat was her last film release at least until a year after the wedding. She made her post-wedding comeback with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The couple has co-starred in many hit films namely Ram Leela (2013), Finding Fanny (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in the upcoming sports biopic, ’83.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here