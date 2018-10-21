Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Confirm November Wedding, Announce Dates on Twitter

After keeping the media guessing about their wedding for months, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally confirmed that they are getting married next month.The two actors, who have been dating each other for a long time now, made the announcement on their respective social media accounts on Sunday.“With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer,” read the announcement.Recently in an interview with Femina magazine, Deepika opened up about how her relationship with Ranveer evolved over the years."When there are people you connect with in your life, your relationship is bound to evolve. It should move forward. I think both of us have managed to find that in each other. It feels great to find someone who is dependable, who you can trust, who puts you before himself," the actress said.Though the two never accepted their relationship publicly, they had given us enough hints about the same on social media over the last few months.Deepika and Ranveer have worked in three films together, Goliyon Ki Raasleela-- Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Though they have no scenes together in Padmaavat, their performances earned much appreciation and critical acclaim. Ranveer also had a guest appearance in her film Finding Fanny.On the work front, Ranveer has a number of projects in his kitty namely, Simmba with debutante Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar's Takht and Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. While Deepika will be playing the role of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's next directorial venture which the actress will also be producing.