Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Jet Off for Annual New Year Vacation in Casual Chic Style

Post the release of their much-awaited film ’83’, Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took off for a quick getaway to spend quality time together. The two were spotted at the airport on Monday morning as they exited the city for their annual holiday.

Both Deepika and Ranveer made impressive style statements wearing different shades of brown and complemented each other well. Deepika chose a white top and muted brown pants. She rounded up her look with a pair of solid olive green boots and a sling bag on her shoulder. Ranveer, on the other hand, sported a brown leather jacket, chunky sunglasses and a black embellished hat.

Both the actors have a power-packed 2022 ahead with their big-ticket releases. While Deepika will be geared up for yet another release in January, ‘Gehraiyaan’, the teaser of which was hugely appreciated, Ranveer will be back on set for his next film.

Ranveer has films like ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and the Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Cirkus’ lined up for release in 2022. While the lovebirds are currently busy with their respective films, the buzz is that the two will reunite on the big screen once again for the sequel to ‘Brahmastra’.

Deepika and Ranveer are among of the biggest star-couples in Bollywood who got married in November 2018. The two are pretty vocal about their admiration and love for each other. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Deepika gushed about her “confident” husband, who helped reaffirm her belief that good men exist in the world.

Calling to mind her long working hours on the sets of her production Chhapaak, she said, “I’d have a long day but I didn’t feel anxious about whether he (Ranveer) would be upset about me coming home late or because I hadn’t called. I have been in relationships where I didn’t have that. When you don’t have to worry about such things, it allows you to focus on work."

