Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Meet PV Sindhu For Dinner; Twin in White

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalist and badminton star PV Sindhu for dinner on Monday. Deepika and Sindhu could be seen going to a restaurant together, while Ranveer joined them later. Deepika opted for a white puffed sleeves satin top with black trousers, while Sindhu wore a white dress. They were photographed by the paparazzi while they were entering the venue for their meeting.

In a video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla, Deepika and Sindhu can be seen posing for the paparazzi. The photographers then asked Deepika to pose for solo pictures. The actress said, Mera solo nahi, inka lo (Don’t take my solo pictures, take hers).” The paps then took solo shots of the badminton player.

Later, they were joined by Ranveer who also wore a white shirt. The actor shared a selfie of the trio at dinner, with the caption, “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone." He also added champagne glass emojis.

Meanwhile, Deepika, who is the daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone had also trained to be a badminton player in her youth, before coming to Mumbai to model. Sindhu won a Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She also became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. Also, she’s the second player after Sushil Kumar to win two individual Olympic medals.

On the work front, Deepika will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Apart from ’83, Ranveer is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. He will also be seen in Cirkus, which is being directed by Shetty. Apart from that, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. He also recently started shooting for Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt, which is being helmed by Karan Johar.

