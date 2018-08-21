Are Deepika and Ranveer Planning to Make Their Relationship Official on KJo's Koffee With Karan S6?

Karan Johar will be back with his talk show Koffee With Karan's new season in October this year, and rumour has it that if all goes well, actors and rumoured couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be his first guests. According to a report in DNA, the team of Koffee With Karan is keen on roping in Deepika and Ranveer as their first guests, given the buzz around their impending wedding.In fact, not only just Ranveer and Deepika but rumour mills have it that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas too might make an appearance on the popular chat show. Both Ranveer and Deepika have been regular on Karan's talk show. While Deepika made her debut on the show in 2007, Ranveer appeared on season three for the first time in 2010. He was seen sharing the couch with Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika's ex Ranbir Kapoor.Earlier, there had been a few reports that Anushka and Virat Kohli would grace the season six of the Koffee With Karan. However, Anushka's official spokesperson had refuted all such reports.Rumours are also rife that Ranveer and Deepika might make their relationship official on the show, before their rumoured wedding in November. Recently, Kabir Bedi added fuel to the fire after he seemingly confirmed the duo’s wedding rumours in a tweet. The veteran actor had tweeted his best wishes to the actors in response to a Filmfare article which claimed that the duo is set to tie the knot on November 20, this year.The report had also stated that the two will follow in the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and will get married in a private ceremony in Italy.Meanwhile, Karan announced the new season of the show, along with pictures from the sets on Saturday, and also revealed the premiere date.