Deepika-Ranveer Return to Mumbai After Fairytale Italy Wedding, Head to Bhavnani Residence
After a fairytale wedding at Lake Como in Italy, newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back to India.
After a fairytale wedding at Lake Como in Italy, newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back to India.
As soon as the pictures made their way to social media, they went viral and fans can't stop gushing over the two. The couple opted for ethnic wear. While Ranveer wore a golden kurta teaming up with a magenta Nehru jacket, Deepika was seen wearing a long golden kurta with statement earrings and choker. The actress looked graceful as she wrapped a red dupatta around her. The two completed their look with black round glares.
Take a look:
WATCH: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Ranveer Singh's residence in Mumbai. They got married earlier this week in Italy's Lombardy pic.twitter.com/kgaiq87WTO— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrive in Mumbai after getting married in Italy's Lombardy earlier this week pic.twitter.com/vMu14RZFMf— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018
As per the reports, the two will head straight to Ranveer Singh's residence in Bandra for Deepika's Griha Pravesh.
Deepika and Ranveer exchanged wedding vows in the picturesque town of Lake Como, Italy, in front of their families and close friends. DeepVeer (the sobriquet given to the couple) hosted a three-day wedding festivities at Villa Del Balbianello, all beginning on Tuesday.
After what seemed like an endless wait, the Deepika and Ranveer finally shared two images of their wedding—one each from the Konkani ceremony and the Anand Karaj—on Thursday evening, which have since taken the nation by storm. Dressed from head-to-toe in Sabyasachi’s regal clothes and statement jewellery, the couple first got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.
Both the functions were fiercely intimate, with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
Upon their return to India, DeepVeer are expected make their first public appearance during their Bengaluru reception on November 21. They will next host another reception in Mumbai for their friends in the film industry on November 28.
