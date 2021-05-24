Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Set Couple Goals as They Twin in Black, See Pics

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai from Bengaluru on Sunday. They were caught on camera exiting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as they walked hand-in-hand towards their car. They could be seen twinning in black T-shirts and pants.

While Deepika donned an oversized hoodie and paired it with baggy pants, Ranveer was seen wearing a casual T-shirt that he teamed with track pants. Both had worn face masks for protection against coronavirus. They completed their look with black sunglasses.

The star couple had flown to Bengaluru in April to spend time with the actress’s family right after the Maharashtra government had initially imposed a 15-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases in the state. Earlier this month, Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone contracted the virus and was admitted to a hospital. Later, her mother, Ujjala and sister, Anisha, also contracted the virus. Around the same time, the news of Deepika testing positive also came to light. However, she did not officially confirm the news. As soon as she and her family members recovered, she returned to Mumbai along with her husband.

On the work front, the couple will soon be seen sharing the screen space for 83’. Deepika also has a Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is awaiting the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar that was delayed due to the lockdown owing to the second wave of Covid. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He will also be seen doing a cameo in Sooryavanshi. The film will star Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here