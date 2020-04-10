MOVIES

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Share Common Love for Sleeping

Deepika Padukone had earlier shared during an interview that Ranveer Singh sleeps throughout the day and it gives her time to focus on things she loves.

Looks like Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has finally found her answer to the million-dollar question on her actor-husband Ranveer Singh’s sleeping habits.

Deepika has recently shared a screenshot of UberFacts on her Instagram story that spoke about ‘hypersomnia’. It is a condition in which a person sleeps for close to 12 to 15 hours but still feels tired after waking up.

The snapshot read, "'Hypersomnia' is a condition where a person can sleep for 12 to 15 hours but still wake up feeling tired".

Deepika tagged Ranveer to the post and wrote, “Hmmm, sounds very familiar! #Me" (sic). To which, Ranveer replied with a Gif.

A few days back, Deepika in one of her episodes of 'productivity in the time of COVID-19' series, had shared a picture of her sleeping husband.

Along with the snap, she wrote , "Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at it..@ranveersingh #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar.. Productivity in the time of COVID-19 (sic)!"



In an interview with Rajvee Masand, Deepika opened up on how she is spending time with Ranveer during the lockdown. She said, “I have to say, he's the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He's sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do".

Meanwhile, the power couple has pledged to donate to the PM-CARES fund to lend support in the fight against coronavirus crisis.

