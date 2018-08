Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Spotted Enjoying Secret Vacation Amidst Wedding Rumours; Watch Video

The much talked about and alleged couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have now been together for over five years and sources say that the two will tie the knot by the end of this year on November 10 in a private ceremony. Now, as per a report in Filmfare , ahead of their marriage, the pair has jetted off on a romantic vacation with their close friends. According to the publication, Padukone and Singh are holidaying in Orlando, USA.A fan also captured a short video of the two enjoying their getaway. In the clip, which has now gone viral on social media, Padukone and Singh can be seen walking around holding hands.Watch it here.Meanwhile, Singh is busy with the shoot of his next film, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He has been positioned in Hyderabad for the film’s shooting. Singh has also reportedly been engrossed in building and renovating his newly bought two floors in the building that he resides in. The renovated house will reportedly be the new home for the couple post-wedding.Reports also suggest that the wedding will take place either in Italy or in Switzerland consisting of close friends and family, and that the duo will be hosting two receptions- in Mumbai for the film fraternity and in Bengaluru for Padukone’s extended family.