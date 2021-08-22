Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Step Out to Celebrate Mom Anju Bhavnani's Birthday

Fan-favourite Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently stepped out with their respective parents, Prakash and Ujala Padukone and Jagjit and Anju Bhavnani. The Bollywood family is celebrating Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani’s birthday. They were photographed by the paparazzi in Mumbai’s Worli area. The couple’s fashionable outfits also caughts fans attention.

In the pictures shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Deepika can be seen wearing a red top and leather pants. Ranveer, on the other hand, wore a denim jacket, distressed jeans and a hat. He also wore triangular sunglasses. Apart from their parents, Ranveer’s sister was also photographed.

In a video shared by the paps, Ranveer can be seen holding Deepika and his mother’s hand. The photographers can be heard singing Happy Birthday for the latter.

In another video, the actor can be seen opening the door of their Ferrari for Deepika. This gesture capture fans’ hearts.

Deepika also took to Instagram to share a picture from her day out. She captioned the shot with a kiss emoji.

On the work front, Deepika has multiple projects lined up. She will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has a Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. The star will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Apart from 83, Ranveer is awaiting the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar that was delayed due to the lockdown owing to the second wave of Covid. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here