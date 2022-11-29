Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's New Home Is a Work in Progress; Watch Video

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have bought a sea-facing luxurious quadruplex in Mumbai which is currently under construction. According to media reports, the new house is worth a whopping Rs 119 crore. Located near Bandstand in the posh locality of Bandra, the married couple’s house is in close proximity to Salman Khan’s flat in Galaxy Apartments and Shah Rukh Khan’s lavish 6-story bungalow Mannat. On Tuesday, November 29, visuals of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s under-construction house began doing the rounds on the internet.

The video, shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, shows the high-rise building’s work proceeding in full swing. If the video is anything to go by, the outer structure of Deepika and Ranveer’s new house has been erected. However, it appears that it may take some time before the couple could finally shift into their new sea-facing house. Check out the video here:

This clip surfaced just months after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh organized a Griha Pravesh puja for their new house in Alibaugh. Back in August, Ranveer Singh shared a string of photographs of the couple dressed in white attires as they performed the havan rituals. The Griha Pravesh was an intimate affair and the couple also refrained from sharing any inside glimpses of their new abode. The Alibaugh bungalow of the couple is reportedly worth Rs. 22 crores.

While accepting his award at Filmfare Awards 2022, Ranveer Singh revealed that his wife Padukone hired an interior designer from Bengaluru to decorate their new house. “I finally bought my own place after 12 years. Deepika has hired an interior designer from Bengaluru to decorate the place. It’s been 10 years of us being together,” he said.

Both Deepika and Ranveer have a couple of interesting projects lined up for them. Deepika Padukone will share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Apart from this, she also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is waiting for his next Cirkus, a Rohit Shetty directorial, to hit the silver screens in December. He will also be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

