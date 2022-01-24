Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi Get Hot and Heavy in Gehraiyaan First Song Doobey

Ever since the trailer of Gehraiyaan launched, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fresh yet sizzling chemistry has been the talk of the town. The actors, paired romantically on screen for the first time, have invoked quite a lot of curiosity among fans who can’t wait to see more of them when the film releases on February 11. But the film’s first song, Doobey, which was released today, gives a good glimpse into their steamy romance in the film.

The song captures Deepika and Siddhant’s characters in many romantic settings - on a yacht, against the sunset and by the beach. Other than personifying the heady rush of falling in love, the song is also a visual treat with several scenic backdrops.

Designed by Ankur Tewari, the alluring song is composed by Kabeer Kathpalia a.k.a OAFF and Savera, written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha.

Speaking of the first song, Ankur Tewari shared, “From the onset I knew that the music of Gehraiyaan had to be true to its story and allow the audiences to be absorbed into the world of these characters. Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar, have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact! And Lothika’s vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song."

Adding further, musician Kabeer Kathpalia aka OAFF says, “It was an incredible experience to work on this film and its music. The adoration that we have been receiving since the first teaser, has been extremely special and definitely humbling. With Doobey, we wanted to recreate the feeling of freefalling; the heady rush of a new relationship, of being in love. Gehraiyaan truly a special album for each of us and we’re really hoping the audience enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

Watch the video here:

Alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film also features Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.