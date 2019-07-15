Deepika Padukone and Sister Anisha Make a Stylish Appearance at Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Final

Bollywood's dimple girl Deepika Padukone has been reaching new heights every day, and enjoying her life to the fullest. After grabbing the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of cricketer Kapil Dev, in Kabir Khan directorial ’83, the actress has been enjoying some time with her younger sister, Anisha, in London.

On Sunday, as the Wimbledon 2019 came to an end with a nervy Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, the Padukone sisters were spotted sitting in the crowd at the Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

Dressed in white, both Deepika and Anisha had a royal outing at the Wimbledon 2019 Final. Before heading to the finale, both the sisters shared a picture of their invitation from the Wimbledon. Anisha captioned the picture, “Sunday afternoon well spent.”

Ahead of moving to the court for the match, designer brand Ralph Lauren also shared pictures of Padmaavat actress as she was getting ready for the show. Sharing Deepika’s look for the day, the brand wrote, “On the closing day of The Championships, #Wimbledon, we followed actress and producer #DeepikaPadukone as she prepared to head to Centre Court for the tournament’s final matches. Here, she wears a lightweight silk georgette blouse from @PoloRalphLauren.”

The clothing brand also described more about the Piku star’s handbag, writing, “The RL50 Handbag heads to #Wimbledon, carried by #DeepikaPadukone. The film star paired the new iconic bag with pieces from Ralph Lauren Collection and Polo Ralph Lauren, including a Spring 2019 Collection sweeping, cotton-linen palazzo pant.”

Apart from Deepika and Anisha, other stars present at the finale match included Kendall Jenner, Claire Foy, Tom Hiddleston, Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter, Henry Golding and Choi Siwan.

