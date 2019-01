Deepika Padukone Appointed as the New Chairperson of MAMI Film Festival

To new beginnings! Thank you Kiran for your faith and generosity and hard work. Excited to learn from and work with our new chairperson, the amazing @deepikapadukone! pic.twitter.com/zkOHRKKr1V — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) January 30, 2019

Thank you for leading the way #Kiran! And a very warm welcome to #MAMI’s new Chairperson, the incredible @deepikapadukone ! Excited and happy to work with you to keep building the Academy! #NewBeginnings #JioMAMIwithStar @MumbaiFilmFest pic.twitter.com/hOa3KQ5Qkt — smriti kiran (@smritikiran) January 30, 2019

After recently conquering the title of Bollywood’s most valued celebrity , Deepika Padukone is all set to become the new face of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Deepika has replaced Kiran Rao as the chairperson of the annual international film festival. The festival will host its 21st edition this year between October 17- 24.On her appointment and association with MAMI, Deepika Padukone told Mumbai Mirror, "It's an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI's vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve."According to the same report, former chairperson Kiran Rao stepped down from the position in order to focus on a film project. The producer-director said that it was a "privilege and a pleasure" to work as part of the core team of MAMI. "I am delighted to welcome one of India's most loved film stars, Deepika Padukone as the new Chairperson," she added, while heaping praises on Deepika.Other members of the core team also congratulated Deepika on getting the position. The festival director Anupama Chopra shared the news on her Twitter account this afternoon.Smriti Kiran, the creative director for festival also welcomed the Padmaavat actress on board and wrote on her Twitter account.In her next film, Deepika will work with director Meghna Gulzar. The film is titled Chhapaak and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. This film will also mark the debut of Deepika as a producer in the film industry.Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.