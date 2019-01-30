English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone Appointed as the New Chairperson of MAMI Film Festival
Deepika Padukone replaces Kiran Rao as the new chairperson of MAMI festival. Rao has stepped down from the position to focus on a film project.
Deepika Padukone replaces Kiran Rao as the new chairperson of MAMI festival. Rao has stepped down from the position to focus on a film project.
After recently conquering the title of Bollywood’s most valued celebrity, Deepika Padukone is all set to become the new face of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Deepika has replaced Kiran Rao as the chairperson of the annual international film festival. The festival will host its 21st edition this year between October 17- 24.
On her appointment and association with MAMI, Deepika Padukone told Mumbai Mirror, "It's an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI's vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve."
According to the same report, former chairperson Kiran Rao stepped down from the position in order to focus on a film project. The producer-director said that it was a "privilege and a pleasure" to work as part of the core team of MAMI. "I am delighted to welcome one of India's most loved film stars, Deepika Padukone as the new Chairperson," she added, while heaping praises on Deepika.
Other members of the core team also congratulated Deepika on getting the position. The festival director Anupama Chopra shared the news on her Twitter account this afternoon.
Smriti Kiran, the creative director for festival also welcomed the Padmaavat actress on board and wrote on her Twitter account.
In her next film, Deepika will work with director Meghna Gulzar. The film is titled Chhapaak and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. This film will also mark the debut of Deepika as a producer in the film industry.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
On her appointment and association with MAMI, Deepika Padukone told Mumbai Mirror, "It's an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI's vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve."
According to the same report, former chairperson Kiran Rao stepped down from the position in order to focus on a film project. The producer-director said that it was a "privilege and a pleasure" to work as part of the core team of MAMI. "I am delighted to welcome one of India's most loved film stars, Deepika Padukone as the new Chairperson," she added, while heaping praises on Deepika.
Other members of the core team also congratulated Deepika on getting the position. The festival director Anupama Chopra shared the news on her Twitter account this afternoon.
To new beginnings! Thank you Kiran for your faith and generosity and hard work. Excited to learn from and work with our new chairperson, the amazing @deepikapadukone! pic.twitter.com/zkOHRKKr1V— Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) January 30, 2019
Smriti Kiran, the creative director for festival also welcomed the Padmaavat actress on board and wrote on her Twitter account.
Thank you for leading the way #Kiran! And a very warm welcome to #MAMI’s new Chairperson, the incredible @deepikapadukone ! Excited and happy to work with you to keep building the Academy! #NewBeginnings #JioMAMIwithStar @MumbaiFilmFest pic.twitter.com/hOa3KQ5Qkt— smriti kiran (@smritikiran) January 30, 2019
In her next film, Deepika will work with director Meghna Gulzar. The film is titled Chhapaak and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. This film will also mark the debut of Deepika as a producer in the film industry.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Grass is India's Best Chance to Beat Italy - Mahesh Bhupathi
- Mishti Chakraborty On Manikarnika Final Cut: Was Shocked and Disappointed to See My Role
- All-New Toyota Camry Test Drive Review – The German Killer
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 154 Recharge With 180 Days Validity
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera Coming to India in February: Everything You Need to Need
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results