1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Trolls Ranveer Singh For Tiger King Meme, Asks 'What Are You Finding So Funny?'

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

Ranveer Singh recently sent his fans into a tizzy after he shared a hilarious picture of himself as Joe Exotic from Netflix's Tiger King.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 9:52 AM IST
A Netflix docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which focuses on the life and crimes of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic, is currently breaking the Internet, and many popular celebrities have come out as its fans.

Ranveer Singh recently sent his fans into a tizzy after he shared a hilarious picture of himself as Exotic. The morphed picture shows Ranveer petting a big cat while he smiles at the camera. Posting his meme as Joe, Ranveer asked, "Who did this?"

However, his wife Deepika Padukone and best friend Arjun Kapoor found the picture to be close to Ranveer's natural state.

Deepika didn’t look amused and commented, “@ranveersingh what are you finding soo funny!? That's you on MOST days!!!” Arjun also agreed with Deepika and wrote, “Casual day for Baba.”

ran

On the movies front, Ranveer's '83 release has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Reports suggest that '83, also co-starring Deepika Padukone, will be among the first of Bollywood movies, along with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, to see theatrical release after the virus spread gets abated and cinema halls reopen for public.

Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's Takht lined up for shooting.

