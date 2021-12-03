Deepika Padukone As Romi Dev in 83 Trailer Got 'Mixed' Reviews from Kapil Dev's Family

The trailer release of 83 earlier this week has got fans of both cinema and cricket excited. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie narrates the story of the Indian cricket team’s first world cup win in 1983. Ranveer Singh plays the role of the then-Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone plays the role of Romi Dev, the cricketer’s wife.

In a recent interview, the former cricketer has shared his own reaction to the trailer and his impression of Deepika as Romi. Kapil told The Quint in a recent interview, “I think mixed, because I don’t know how much the role of my wife is in 83. So one does not realise what they are trying to do there.”

Talking about how the idea of a movie on the 1983 world cup victory came to fruition, Kapil said that the talk was there for a long time. He told the online news portal that the makers of the movie were interested in the idea, however, he was a “little confused.” Kapil confessed that he was not aware how the movie will come out, what the makers will put in, but slowly the entire team got convinced that they are making a movie on that.

The 62-year-old cricketer said, “There are a lot of people who keep on coming and they keep on talking but until and unless someone really commits, puts down something really strong on the paper then I can understand otherwise talks keep on taking place on and off.”

Talking about visiting Dharamsala when the cast of the film was training, Kapil said that he was not involved in the physical training of the actors. The cricketer said he had gone there for one or two days to give his inputs and assist Ranveer in whatever he needed for the character to come out on screen.

