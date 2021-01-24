Deepika Padukone Asks Fans to Caption Her Bernie Sanders Meme, Ranveer Singh Responds

If by this time you are not aware of the Bernie-meme trend then today must be your first day on the internet. The serious inauguration of new US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was made a little funnier by former Presidential candidate Bernie Sander’s presence. No, there is nothing funny about Bernie himself who is a great politician and one of the few leaders who are loved by everyone. His attire, stance, and mittens stole the show as the top brass arrived dressed in their most fashionable clothes and confident strides.

Now, the Bernie-mitten meme has been appropriated most celebrities and influencers. The newest to join this bandwagon is Deepika Padukone.

The gorgeous actor shared a picture of her standing behind a kitchen platform. A few bowls and a whisk sit on the surface. She is looking down at them in abject confusion. Next to her is the famous grumpy-Bernie. The photo looks absolutely hilarious with Bernie’s posture and Deepika’s expressions. In the caption, she asked her fans what should be the caption for this picture.

Her husband Ranveer Singh typed in Hindi, “namak zara kam dalna Beti,” (Kid, please add less salt). Whereas Siddhant Chaturvedi replied, “When you realise Rasode mein ye the.” (when you realise, he was the one in the kitchen) referencing to the Rasode me kaun tha meme. Some fans offered captions like, “Did you just say you don't like rasam and rice?'!” As Deepika had recently revealed homemade South Indian food is her favourite cuisine.

She shared the same image on Twitter where fans responded with memes of their own.

and you caption this pic.twitter.com/oXR7mi3XGI — αdil (@itsadilx) January 23, 2021

Another paraphrased her famous dialogue from Om Shanti Om, “Ek chutki namak ki keemat tum kya jaano Bernie ji”

"Ek chutki namak ki keemat tum kya jaano Bernie ji" — Aabha | ig:@deepikasdaughterr (@deepikadaughter) January 23, 2021

When he says he likes Pasta more than Rasam and Rice — The Anonymous Gal (@thean0nymousgal) January 23, 2021

I don't care who you are, but I will not help you in the kitchen and spoil my favourite mittens. — Sheebani Sethi (@sheebanisethi) January 23, 2021

bernie agar main tumhare saath yaha 2 min aur rahi toh mujhe tumse pyaar hojayega — Sakshi (@BhatankarSakshi) January 23, 2021

Though Bernie meme is going viral because people assumed he was being grumpy, he opened up about it on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Bernie said he was just trying to keep himself warm, and focus on the ceremony.