Deepika Padukone Asks Fans to Help Her Pick Outfit Colour for Cannes Film Festival 2019

Social media outlets have become the one stop solution for celebrities to connect with their fans. Recently, utilising the power of her 35 million strong fan club on Instagram, Deepika put out a poll asking followers to react to her sartorial choice at the French Riviera, where she will walk the red carpet for the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 16.Judging by the post, Deepika, who dazzles with her style statement every time, be it a casual airport look or the fashion fierce Met Gala, seems unsure about what she will wear at the event. All eyes will be on her as she arrives at the event amidst an entourage of supporters. However, before that check out the post that she put up on her Insta stories about her outfit's colour for the big night. Her status reads, "Do you think i should wear red on the red carpet? Yes or No."While we wait to see which color Deepika will wear on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2019, suffice it to know that you will not be disappointed.Apart from Deepika, other Indian celebrities, who will wow the onlookers with their appearance on the red carpet at Cannes, are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Daina Penty, Malika Sherawat and Hina Khan. The ladies will appear on the following days after Deepika walks on Thursday.Read: Cannes Film Festival 2019: Glamorous Capes, Gowns & High-slits Rule the Red Carpet Also Read: Here's Everything You Need to Know About Cannes Film Festival 2019 Follow @News18Movies for more