Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Deepika Padukone Asks for This Christmas Gift from Santa Claus Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan posted a picture on his Instagram handle in which he was wearing a Santa Claus hat. Deepika Padukone asked Kartik to watch her upcoming film 'Chhapaak' as her Christmas gift.
Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Deepika Padukone often indulges in friendly banters with other Bollywood actors on social media. This time, she asked for a Christmas gift from Kartik Aaryan, who was seemingly in the mood to become Santa Claus and distribute gifts.
Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin as They Decorate Cookies, Wish All on Christmas
Kartik posted a picture of him wearing a red colour theme cap and captioned it as "Why fear when Santa is here. Kis kis ko gift chahiye."
Deepika Padukone jumped in the comments section and said, "Mujhe! Jaake Chhapaak dekhiye (sic)." In reply, Kartik said, "Woh toh humaare liye gift hai. Cant wait to watch it (sic)."
View this post on Instagram
Deepika is currently promoting her upcoming movie Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is inspired by the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is slated to release on Januray 10, 2020 and will clash with the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan and Rajinikanth's cop film Darbar.
Recently, it was Deepika's wish to learn the Dheeme Dheeme step from Kartik Aaryan movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh which made their fans anticipate a meet up soon. Wishes were granted when Deepika and Kartik met at the Mumbai airport where the latter taught his hook step to the actress. Deepika too was quick to learn the step and aced it. Video of the two had gone viral on the internet.
View this post on Instagram
Woah @tonykakkar this one is for your bro 🔥🔥🔥 #kartikaaryan #deepikapadukone today at t2 for film promotions #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on
