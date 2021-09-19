Deepika Padukone Asks Ranveer Singh When He is Coming Home on Instagram; His Response is Gold

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often prove why they are one of Bollywood‘s favourite couples with their public display of affection. The couple have had many iconic moments together, which have won their fan’s hearts. Recently, Deepika and Ranveer indulged in PDA as well, however, it took place on social media. On Saturday night, Ranveer Singh hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. Deepika used the medium to ask her husband a sweet question.

Ranveer took to Instagram stories to share Deepika’s question. She asked, “when are you coming home?” To this, Ranveer responded, “Khana Garam Kar Lo Baby, Main Abhi Buss Ponch Hi Rha Hoon (Heat the food up baby, I’m just reaching) @deepikapadukone” with a kiss emoji.

Meanwhile Ranveer had many other hilarious reactions to his friend’s and colleagues question. Arjun Kapoor, who is one of Ranveer’s best friends, asked, “How are you so sexy baba." Ranveer responded, “Aap Ki Training @arjunkapoor (It’s your training @arjunkapoor)."

Actor Tiger Shroff also participated in the session and called him ‘Beaasttt (sic).’ To this, Ranveer replied, “Sunday subah squats maare jaayenge … Tiger Bhai ki shaan mein @tigerjackieshroff (Squats shall be done on Sunday morning in brother Tiger’s honour)”

On the work front, both Ranveer and Deepika will together be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83. In the soon-to-be released film, Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen stepping in the shoes of Romi Bhatia.

Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He is awaiting the release of Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt.

