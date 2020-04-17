Deepika Padukone Attends to Handwritten Letters by Fans

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been spending her time at home by reading fan mails. After having organised her cupboard and cooked for Ranveer Singh, the Chhapaak actor went for a mushy lane of garnering love from fans.

While a fan tells how Deepika made them fall in love with Bollywood, another drew a pencil sketch of the dimpled diva. The handwritten letters commended the actor for her versatile roles in films like Chennai Express and Piku. The mails also thanked her for speaking out loud about mental health issues.

In the caption, the Padmaavat actor wrote, “#fan #love” with a single red heart.

“Because you love, live and laugh; the world is a better place,” read one of her fan letters that came all the way from Arab. Others thanked her for being herself and a “light” in their lives.

The heart touching words and love encompassed in the paper must have filled the actor’s heart. It managed to warm several netizens. Since being shared on her official Instagram account, the post has received over six lakh likes and many comments.

One of her comments read, “Love you! Stay healthy and stay positive (sic)!”

Apart from opening up her mailbox, the Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram Leela actor has also turned over the pages from her childhood during the lockdown period. Recently, Deepika shared some pictures from her school days.

