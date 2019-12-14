Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deepika Padukone Bags Award for Mental Health Awareness

Deepika Padukone, who recently launched The Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness about mental health issues and depression was honoured by the 26th Annual Crystal Award for the cause.

IANS

Updated:December 14, 2019, 8:40 AM IST
Deepika Padukone Bags Award for Mental Health Awareness
Image of Deepika Padukone, courtesy of Instagram

Actress Deepika Padukone has been honoured by the 26th Annual Crystal Award for raising mental health awareness. She is the only Indian actress to feature in Davos 2020 winners list.

Honoured to receive the award, Deepika said, "With more than 300 million people suffering with the illness, depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability in the world today and a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease.

"It is therefore increasingly clear that, now more than ever before, we need to aggressively address what is an invisible and overlooked health and social burden. I am humbled and deeply honoured to be chosen for this year's Crystal Award and dedicate the award to the millions around the world who experience stress, anxiety and depression, and other forms of mental illness."

Apart from Deepika, artist Theaster Gates and choreographer Jin Xing have also been felicitated with the Annual Crystal Award.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a film inspired by the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. The trailer of the film recently released and attracted a lot of appreciation. Also starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

She will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 as cricketer Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. The film is about the historic 1983 cricket World Cup win by India and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

