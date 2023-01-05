Deepika Padukone Birthday: Madhuri Sends Best Wishes for Pathaan, Shilpa, Manish, Others Wish Actress

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th birthday on Thursday, January 5. The special day comes just a couple of weeks ago before the release of her much-awaited film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. To mark the special day, her loyal followers have flooded social media with tremendous love and support for the actress. Joining the bandwagon are some of the prominent names from the entertainment industry. Here’s taking a quick look at how Bollywood is wishing Deepika Padukone.

Ananya Panday

Actress Ananya Panday wished her Gehraiyaan co-star by sharing a cozy photo of Deepika showering her with kisses, meanwhile, a still of their film featuring the latter is played in the backdrop. Panday described the moment as, “The best kinda sandwich - a Deepu sandwich! Always filled with so much love. Happy Happy birthday Deepika Padukone.”

Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared an intense new Pathaan poster of Deepika Padukone to send her a warm birthday greeting. “To my dearest Deepika Padukone how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love,” stated Khan.

Prabhas

Prabhas surprised fans with the first look poster of Deepika Padukone from their upcoming film Project K and wrote, “Wishing the super gorgeous and talented Deepika Padukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes.”

Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback photo from Deepika Padukone’s reception party and wished for her to stay happy and blessed. “May you love have a fulfilling and successful year ahead my dearest stay happy stay blessed. PS: We need better pictures,” she wrote.

Madhuri Dixit

Veteran star Madhuri Dixit not only sent her smiles and good vibes but also extended good luck for her upcoming film. She said, “Sending you good vibes and smiles for every second of your special day. Best wishes for Pathan. Have a fantastic birthday.”

Imitiaz Ali

Director Imitiaz Ali called her ‘jaaneman’ while giving a special tribute to her onscreen characters from his directorial.

Parineeti Chopra

In the picture shared by Parineeti Chopra, she can be seen embracing Deepika Padukone in a warm hug. While uploading the photo she wrote, “May this year be bigger, better and filled with hugs. Love you DP.”

Dia Mirza

“Happy birthday Deepika. Keep shining and spreading your light. Lots of love,” said Dia Mirza while wishing the Padmaavat star

Manish Malhotra

Fashion maverick Manish Mahotra shared a stunning photo of Padukone dazzling in his designer lehenga to wish her a ‘Happy Birthday.’

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

“Happy birthday to the absolutely gorgeous Deepika Padukone,” wrote designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla while sharing a throwback photo of her iconic Cannes look in a designer white saree.

So, which one of these wishes did you like the most?

