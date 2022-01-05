Deepika Padukone Birthday: Samantha Akkineni, Prabhas to Anushka Sharma, Wishes Pour In

Having made her mark in Bollywood through her versatile acting and charming on-screen presence, Deepika Padukone has amassed a huge fan base. She earned instant fame after sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 musical romance Om Shanti Om. Since then, the actress has given several hits like Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more.

Now, as Deepika turns 36 today, heart-warming wishes have started to pour in from her fans and celebrities. One such star to wish Deepika on her birthday was none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha took to her Instagram handle and wrote “May you have such an incredibly special birthday that every day afterward starts and ends with love and peace of mind. Happy birthday to the most gorgeous inside and out.” She even shared a captivating picture of Deepika alongside the note.

Janhvi Kapoor also wished Deepika through her Instagram Stories in the most loving way. While replying to a post where Deepika had shared the poster of her upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan’, Janhvi hailed her as the most dignified and inspiring actor. “Happy birthday Deepika Padukone, you shine brighter every year and I can’t wait to see all the magic you have in store for us this year.” Janhvi further wrote.

Prabhas also wished the “girl with the gorgeous smile” on her special day. The two will be seen together in the film Project K.

Other celebrities who wished Deepika included Anushka Sharma, Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Actress Isha Koppikar tweeted a selfie of herself with Deepika where they both looked phenomenal. Wishing Deepika on her birthday Isha captioned the post “Happy Birthday to this beautiful soul Deepika Padukone. Keep rocking, keep growing! Wishing you a fabulous year ahead.”

Happy Birthday to this beautiful soul @deepikapadukone Keep rocking, keep growing! Wishing you a fabulous year ahead pic.twitter.com/oeUXe8V8xi— Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) January 5, 2022

Deepika took her birthday as an opportunity to share the poster of her 2022 film ‘Gehraiyaan’ on her Instagram page.

The film, which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is set to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

