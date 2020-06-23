Deepika Padukone Blasts Paparazzi For Posting Sushant Singh Rajput's Videos Sans Family's Consent

Deepika Padukone, who has actively been stressing on the importance of "reaching out" in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide, recently scolded a Bollywood paparazzi for posting the late actor's videos on his Instagram handle.

The video showed Sushant’s body being taken from the hospital to the crematorium. It was captioned, “Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent.” Deepika replied in the comments section, “Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent?”

Deepika, who also did a special dance number in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Raabta in 2017, has been talking about the necessity for people to "reach out" in order to fight depression.

She reminded that it was important to talk, communicate and seek help.

"As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope," she wrote in the post.

Meanwhile, Sushant's last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, which did a massive business at the box office.