Deepika Padukone Blows Kiss in Super Hot Embellished Gown on Cannes Red Carpet; See Pics

Deepika Padukone has been taking the internet by storm with her back-to-back stylish appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, where she is a part of jury this year. On Monday, Deepika dazzled in a full-length black embellished gown by Louis Vuitton. Deepika was recently announced as the brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion house.

The Bollywood superstar decided to blow some kisses as she posed up a storm during a photocall for the screening of ‘Decision to Leave’ at the 75th edition of the Cannes. Deepika’s gown featured a plunging neckline, noodle straps and a subtle floor-dusting train. She rocked smokey eyes with smudged kohl.

Recently, Deepika attended the Vanity Fair x Louis Vuitton dinner on the sidelines of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, who is the House Ambassador of Louis Vuitton, came dressed in an edgy look from the shelves of the luxury fashion house itself. Her dinner look was modern chic style. The actor opted for an uber-cool beige jacket dress. The mini jacket dress was adorned with metallic button-up details and a zipper enclosure on the front. The ensemble had raised collars, half-length billowy sleeves, a mini hem, pockets on either side, a baggy silhouette, and structured lining. She paired the outfit with knee-high chocolaty brown boots and a sling bag.

For the opening ceremony of the Cannes, Deepika chose a black and gold shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Deepika had her hair tied in a bun and accessorised it with a golden hairband. The actress opted for a dramatic look with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips, and contoured cheeks.

Deepika is a part of a nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

