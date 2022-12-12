Deepika Padukone Breaks The Internet With Pics In Stunning AI Avatars; Netizens Call Her ‘Goddess’

Deepika Padukone sent social media into a frenzy with her latest Instagram post. The actress hopped onto the latest social media trend and treated her fans with a slew of AI-generated selfies. The photos portray the Pathaan actress in multiple avatars. In the first slide, Deepika looks like a bohemian queen as she can be seen donning a flowery tiara. She turns into a superwoman in the second photo and a princess with her crown and some elaborate jewellery in the third. The last one features her bohemian queen look. Along with the breathtaking photographs, the Padmaavat star penned, “l have them all…Thanks! Which one’s your favourite?!”

Take a look:

Deepika’s fans have been bombarding the comment section ever since she dropped the post. One user commented, “All of them but there’s something so mesmerising about the third one!!!” Another fan called her “goddess."

Another user appreciated the actress for acknowledging her fan’s efforts and articulated, “There are so many people trying to put all their effort and love for you in drawing your portrait. I know they don't expect anything in return but the time you spend to share this AI-generated image is enough to share those real artworks. It'd mean a great deal to them. Much love DP.”

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, Pathaan. Deepika will be seen starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in this film slated to hit the theatres next year. The makers of Pathaan dropped the first song of the film, Besharam, after releasing its teaser last week. In the song, Deepika can be seen pulling off several sultry looks. At first, she exuded oomph in her yellow monokini. Following this, she can be seen in a metallic monokini.

Besides Pathaan, Deepika will also be seen making a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as leads. Deepika will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter and Nag Ashwin’s Project K.

Read all the Latest Movies News here