Deepika Padukone Brings Out Her Goofy Side in This Hilarious Boomerang Video

Deepika Padukone celebrated Ranveer Singh’s 35th birthday on July 6. And what are birthday celebrations without a cake? The Padmavaat actress shared a boomerang video, today, where she is seen checking herself out after eating cake all week long. Deepika was seen using a spoon to see her reflection. She looked stunning in a beautiful floral outfit as she posed with a pout while looking at herself.

In the caption to the picture, Deepika wrote, “Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week,” and tagged lots of happy emojis and dessert emojis and adding the hashtags #birthday and #celebration.



Kartik Aaryan, soon, dropped a humour-infused comment on the post asking, "Itni saaf chammach (such a spotless spoon)?" Deepika wished her better-half with a priceless picture and an epic note of endearment. She wrote, “The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person!I Love You!”















Deepika will next star in the upcoming sports drama ’83 directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Deepika will essay the role of the then Team India captain’s wife, Romi Bhatia. She is also gearing up for a yet-untitled romantic drama alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film will be directed by Shakun Batra.