Deepika Padukone Brutally Trolls Husband Ranveer Singh As He Calls Her 'Amazing Cook'

We’re all obsessed with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love, yes? These two are relationship goals. Known to their millions of fans as Deepveer, Deepika and Ranveer never miss an opportunity to gush about each other in their interviews.

Ranveer on numerous occasions has candidly spoken about how he was head-over-heels in love with his now-wife during the shoot of Ram-Leela. And it has not changed post-marriage as, in a very public fashion, he lets Deepika know how gorgeous he thinks she is. Famous for emoji overkill in the comments of each other’s social media posts, they together often hop on fun trends on the internet. However, Deepika is currently away shooting for Pathaan in Spain, while Ranveer is in the UK to watch Premier League football in the country. And expectedly, Ranveer is missing his wifey. How do we know this? Well, Ranveer revealed it during a Q and A session with his fans on Instagram.

Advertisement

On Tuesday night, Ranveer Singh conducted a special Q and A session, wherein he answered several fans’ questions. A lot of questions were about Deepika and Ranveer answered them with loads of love.

When a netizen asked Ranveer whether he likes the food cooked by his wife, the ‘Gully Boy’ star replied, “Love it. She is an amazing cook. My multitalented baby." Sharing Ranveer’s answer on her Instagram Story, Deepika wrote, “Trying to earn brownie points for?"

Another fan asked Ranveer how much he was missing Deepika. The actor had the sweetest reply as he wrote, “Loads!” Deepika also reposted this answer on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Also me."

Deepika and Ranveer fell in love with each other in 2012, during the making of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. After six years of being in a relationship, they tied the knot in 2018 in Italy. They were last seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.