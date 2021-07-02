Deepika Padukone’s fans were in for a good laugh when the actress recently pranked her hairstylist and shared the video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen offering raw mangoes to her stylist Yianni Tsapatori.

The video shows her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori holding a bowl of raw mangoes, mixed with masala and salt. As he is reluctant to take a bite, Deepika insists by saying, “Do not be so inquisitive, just eat it." As soon as he takes the bite, he realises that it is too spicy for his taste buds to handle. “My whole mouth is burning," he replies as the actress laughs at the situation and asks him, “What happened Yianni?"

She also shared the video on her Instagram stories section.

Yianni Tsapatori has collaborated with several Bollywood A-listers including Deepika, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Chhapaak actress has a series of projects lined up. For Romi Bhatia’s sports drama 83, she will be paired on-screen with her husband actor Ranveer Singh. Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus will also see the couple together on screen. Apart from that, she has another film lined up with Shakun Batra.

