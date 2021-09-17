Deepika Padukone Calls Diljit Dosanjh's Song Her 'Absolute Favourite', Singer Responds

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently held an interaction session on Instagram with her fans and revealed quite a number of things about her. She had asked her followers to drop a word in the suggestion box and she would say what the word reminded her of. The first word was ‘eye’ to which she said that it reminds her of the song ‘Aankhon mei teri’ from her debut film Om Shanti Om.

She was then asked about music to which she replied that Diljit Doshanjh’s Lover is her ‘absolute favourite song’ at this time.

The singer shared her response on his Instagram handle and thanked the actor. Diljit wrote, “Thank Ju @deepikapadukone Ji Mainu Hun Hor V Sona Lagan Lagg Peya #lover Song And..It’s Nobody’s Fault.. It’s a ."

The third word she replied to was ‘valuable’ and she said valuable meant, “family and friends and quality time and keeping the people you love, close to you."

She answered a couple of more questions including sharing an anecdote from her school life and her current favourite TV series.

On the professional front, the actress has a couple of projects in the pipeline. Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film. Then she has Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan which will also star John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter, the Nag Ashwin film with Prabhas, and The Intern’s remake co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika Padukone will also share the screen with Ranveer Singh for the sports drama 83, and she has announced a Hollywood film that is reportedly a romantic comedy.

