Deepika Padukone Copies Rahul Dravid to Call Her Baby Self 'Indiranagar ki Gundi'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has shared a throwback picture on Saturday. The photo taken by her mother Ujjala Padukone was posted on Instagram. “Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main! (camera emoji) — MamaPadukone," Deepika wrote as caption. Her caption was a direct reference to the comical advertisement cricket Rahul Dravid appeared in recently. In the ad, an exasperated Dravid screams the same thing written in her caption. It probably connected more with Deepika, who was also raised in Bangalore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

On the professional front, Deepika has a series of projects lined up. She will share screen space with husband and actor Ranveer Singh in the upcoming biographical sports drama 83. Then, she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next, which co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, and Yash Raj Film’s Pathan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Pathan will be the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika after Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013), and Happy New Year (2014).

The actress will also star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter that is expected to be released in September 2022. A couple of days ago, Deepika announced her most recent project which is the Hindi remake of Nancy Meyers’ 2015 film The Intern. In the film, she will star opposite Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.

