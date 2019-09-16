Take the pledge to vote

Deepika Padukone Calls Husband Ranveer Singh a 'Trashcan' for Finishing her Leftover Meals

Deepika Padukone has shared a funny meme representing how Ranveer Singh helps her finish all her meals by eating leftovers.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
Deepika Padukone Calls Husband Ranveer Singh a 'Trashcan' for Finishing her Leftover Meals
Image of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh (1), courtesy of Instagram
Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share with her fans a funny meme representive of her relationship with Ranveer Singh, taking a dig at her actor husband for helping finish her leftovers. The Padmaavat actress posted a meme where a girl and a guy are sitting on a table with the guy sipping a cold drink while the girl finds it difficult finishing her food. Deepika captioned the post "that's us" and tagged Ranveer.

In the meme, the girl is seen saying, "I can't finish the rest," and the guy in response says, "I'm done". The graphic representation then shows the guy with his mouth wide open and the girl putting the entire food in the guy's mouth. It read, "Open wide, trashcan!"

Ranveer Singh commented on the post and wrote, "Hahahahahaha! BASICCC". "That's cute" commented one user. Another user wrote, "you aren't alone".

Another fan even posted, “Ranveer is the love everyone deserves,” while a fourth showed solidarity with the celebrity couple and wrote, “All husband and wife relation is the same.”

View this post on Instagram

that’s us...‍♀️ @ranveersingh

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika and Ranveer got married in both Sindhi and Konkani traditions on November 2018 in Italy in the presence of their family and close friends. Notably, the real life couple has featured together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

They will next be seen in Kabir Khan's biography of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the film '83. While Ranveer will essay the role of Dev, Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev in the film. The film will look back at India's victory at the 1983 cricket world cup. Apart from this, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak.

