1-MIN READ

Deepika Padukone Cancels Paris Fashion Week Trip Due to Coronavirus Scare

Actress Deepika Padukone, who was invited by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show at the Paris Fashion Week, had to cancel her plans because of the corona-virus epidemic in France.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 2, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
Actress Deepika Padukone has called off her plans to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week owing to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The actress was invited by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show at the Paris Fashion Week, which is due to run till March 3.

The actress had to cancel her trip due to the recent developments about the growing coronavirus epidemic.

"Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France," said an official spokesperson for the actress.

The actress will next be seen in 83 as Romi Bhatia Dev. 83 traces Kapil Dev's captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer Singh will essay Kapil Dev's role in the film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

She will also be seen in the official Hindi remake of the Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer Hollywood comedy hit, The Intern, directed by Nancy Meyers . It also stars Rishi Kapoor, and is slated to release in 2021.

