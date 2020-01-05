Deepika Padukone Celebrates 34th Birthday, Nehha Pendse Marries Shardul Singh Bayas

Deepika Padukone has turned 34 today. She was headed to Lucknow with Ranveer Singh when a fan presented her with a chocolate cake on her birthday. She happily accepted and cut the cake at the Mumbai airport. Many Bollywood celebrities also congratulated Deepika on the special occasion.

In another news, Good Newwz has earned Rs 147 crore at the box office in India in just nine days. Trade analysts have suggested that the film will easily enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Deepika Padukone, who rings in her 34th birthday on Sunday, received a sweet surprise from a fan at Mumbai airport. They cut cake and made merry before Deepika flew out to Lucknow with Ranveer Singh.

Nehha Pendse has married Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5 in Pune in a traditional Maharashtrian set-up. Pictures of the happy couple surfaced online and they look elated beyond measure. Shardul and Nehha were seen exchanging garlands in one of the pics.

It was reported that Kushal Punjabi's failed marriage with Audrey Dolhen was the reason behind him taking the shocking step of committing suicide. The two got married in 2015. Audrey says that Kushal "failed their relationship" and called him a "careless father".

Good Newwz has collected close to Rs 150 crore in just nine days since release and has left behind Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 in the box office battle.

Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic participated in Nach Baliye 9 as ex-couples, giving rise to speculations of a possible reconciliation. However, they have parted ways on a good note and Aly is happy to hear about Natasa's engagement to Hardik Pandya.

