Deepika Padukone Celebrates Pride Month, Journalists Demand Apology from Kangana Ranaut
Deepika Padukone celebrates Pride month by cutting a rainbow frost cake on Ranveer Singh's birthday, journalists demand apology from Kangana Ranaut and more stories inside.
July 9
Ranveer Singh turned a year older on July 6 and the actor celebrated his 34th birthday with his wife Deepika Padukone in the UK, where he is shooting for the film '83. While Ranveer and Deepika are known for their adorable social media posts, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of Ranveer's rainbow frost birthday cake.
In another news, Actress Kangana Ranaut has been asked to tender a public apology by the media fraternity in the wake of her recent ugly spat with a wire service journalist at a promotional event of her upcoming film JudgeMentall Hai Kya.
Also, after much anticipation the trailer of Netflix Original series Sacred Games season 2 has released. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles, the second season will follow the journey of Saif's Sartaj as he comes to terms with his reality and tries to get to the bottom of the mystery that is Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddinn Siddiqui).
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Deepika Padukone wished Ranveer on his birthday by sharing a childhood picture of him with an adorable caption. The couple also cut a Pride-theme inspired cake, which won over the hearts of netizens.
During a promotional event of JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut was interacting with the media and answering their questions when she suddenly snapped at a journalist before he could even complete his question. A heated exchange followed, setting off a debate on social media, leaving netizens divided over whether the actress' behaviour was right.
Actor Ram Kapoor has played lovable characters over the years as this adorable portly man in romantic roles, right from Jai Walia in Kasamh Se to the recent Karan Khanna in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Ram has now brought about a drastic change in his looks by shedding all the weight. In new pictures shared by the actor on Instagram, the 45-year-old is almost unrecognisable.
The trailer of Netflix's Sacred Games season 2 has Ganesh Gaitonde's (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) omniscient voice over that leads the characters and the audiences. This season's outings will largely hinge on Pankaj Tripathi's Trivedi, who is shown to be running a cult in his own right and has his own set of followers. The trailer also hints that the game is bigger than all of them.
July 9 marks Guru Dutt's 94th birth anniversary. Called the Orson Welles of Indian cinema, the Indian filmmaker, producer and actor, is known for cult films Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and Chaudhvin Ka Chand. In a short life span on only 39 years, he wrote 4 films, produced 7 and directed 8. As lovers of cinema remember the legend, here's looking at 5 films by Guru Dutt one must watch.
Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.
