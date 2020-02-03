Deepika Padukone Celebrates Sister Anisha's Birthday with This Sweet Post on Social Media

Actress Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt note for legendary Indian badminton player and her father, Prakash Padukone as Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy celebrated 25 years.

Deepika took to social media to share pictures of the former badminton player from his athlete days, captioning it, “Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable. Thank You for your dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work. We love you and are proud of you. Thank You for being you (heart emoji)."

Deepika also shared a picture on her Instagram story featuring noted sports persons Sunil Chhetri, Rahul Dravid, Narayana Murthy, Pullela Gopichand along with Prakash Padukone.

Prakash Padukone is a former badminton player who has been honored by the Government of India with Arjuna Award and Padma Shri.

The actor also rang in younger sister, Anisha Padukone’s birthday in Bengaluru city on February 2. Later, Deepika also shared a birthday wish for Anisha on social media, calling her "partner in french fry."

Meanwhile, in video from Anisha's birthday gala shared by a fan account on Instagram, the sister duo were seen twinning in white. Deepika looked super chic in a classic white oversized shirt while Anisha opted for a pretty white collared outfit.

On the work front, Deepika announced her next project, which is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film The Intern. The original film had Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. The remake will see Rishi Kapoor and Deepika reprising the roles of Niro and Anne, respectively. It will be jointly presented by Azure Entertainment and Warner Brothers and will release in 2021.

