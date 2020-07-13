Deepika Padukone Changes Her Twitter Name to Veronica As 'Cocktail' Completes 8 Years

Actress Deepika Padukone has changed her name to Veronica on her social media handles. This has been done to mark the eighth anniversary of her film Cocktail. Further, she has also changed the profile picture of her handles to a still from the film. Deepika plays the role of a carefree urban girl, named Veronica in the romantic comedy.

The movie also starred Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Diana plays Meera, a shy ideal Indian girl while Saif portrays Gautam’s character who is a flirt and a playboy. Boman Irani, Randeep Hooda and Dimple Kapadia are also seen in key roles. The Homi Adajania directorial was written by Imtiaz and Sajid Ali.

Diana has also shared a video featuring images and small snippets from the film. The background score of the minute long video is ‘Tum hi ho bandhu’.

Captioning her post, she wrote, “Where it all began... thank you #DineshVijan #HomiAdajania @deepikapadukone #SaifAliKhan @bomanirani #DimpleKapadia for giving me one of the best experiences of my life #8YearsOfCocktail”.

Meanwhile, Deeepika will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s film ‘83. In the film she has been paired opposite her husband and actor Ranveer Singh who will be seen playing the role of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The movie is based on India's victory in the 1983 cricket World Cup.