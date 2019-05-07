English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deepika Padukone is a Literal Barbie Doll on the Met Gala Red Carpet, See Pics
Deepika Padukone had cameras flashing as she arrived at the Met Gala in sheer elegance.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Deepika Padukone has become a style icon over the years, turning heads in jaw-dropping outfits.
On Monday, the actress had cameras flashing as she arrived at the Met Gala in sheer elegance. The Bollywood star went above and beyond at the NYC's annual fundraising event, where she nailed the theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and then some.
Deepika stunned in Zac Posen's strapless pink gown, embellished with silver jewels. Resembling real life Barbie, the actress completed her dramatic look with a pair of diamond earrings and a statement cuff.
Deepika first appeared at the Met Ball in 2017 during the release of her first Hollywood film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel. We are still not over her slip-dress by Tommy Hilfiger along with a flower crown, but she received flak for ditching the theme of the year which was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between dedicated to the Japanese designer, Kawakubo.
In 2018, Deepika made a comeback abiding by the theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in her ravishing red draped outfit designed by Prabal Gurung which featured a bold thigh-high slit.
Others with the sought-after invitation to this year's gala for 550 included Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Sophie Turner, Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid.
Sis behind there is me. I would look at Deepika Padukone like that pic.twitter.com/HNpDQ5siBA— 🕊 (@nadsjwx) May 7, 2019
YASSS QUEEN! Deepika Padukone at #MetGala Camp: Notes on Fashion in New York City pic.twitter.com/TsqA2oZnqd— Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY_) May 7, 2019
