An initiative by &
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Deepika Padukone Checks Out Paparazzi's Phone, Asks 'Main Use Kar Sakti Hoon'

Deepika Padukone asked for a photographer's mobile phone while entering a venue in Mumbai for the promotions of her upcoming release 'Chhapaak'. Check out the video below.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
Deepika Padukone Checks Out Paparazzi's Phone, Asks 'Main Use Kar Sakti Hoon'
Deepika Padukone (R)

Deepika Padukone was on a promotional spree over the weekend, leading up to her film Chhapaak's release on January 10. Even though the film deals with the serious issue of acid-attack and its victims, Deepika kept the tone of the promotions light. In Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film's team has cancelled promotions in New Delhi in the light of protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Read: Deepika Padukone and Chhapaak Team Cancel Film Promotions in New Delhi

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, promoting her upcoming feature, Deepika raised her curiosity over a paparazzi's mobile phone. She even asked the person, referring to his cell phone, "main use kar sakti hoon (can I use this?)." Deepika laughed off the matter and gave the phone immediately back to the owner.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram

#deepikapadukone ❤🎅

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Chhapaak will also feature Vikrant Massey playing the role of Deepika's love interest and the film is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020. The release of Chhapaak will clash with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan and Rajinikanth's Darbar.

Tanhaji Malusare, also known as 'Simha' (lion) was a warrior and military leader in the army of Shivaji. The film based on the real-life character is Ajay's 100th film.

Read: Upcoming Movie on Tanhaji Does Not Show His True Lineage: Plea in Delhi High Court

Meanwhile, Darbar is an out and out action-entertainer, in which Rajinikanth plays Commissioner of Police. The three films are the first big releases of 2020.

Read: Rajinikanth Plays a 'Bad Cop' in Darbar Trailer

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

