Deepika Padukone Checks Out Paparazzi's Phone, Asks 'Main Use Kar Sakti Hoon'

Deepika Padukone was on a promotional spree over the weekend, leading up to her film Chhapaak's release on January 10. Even though the film deals with the serious issue of acid-attack and its victims, Deepika kept the tone of the promotions light. In Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film's team has cancelled promotions in New Delhi in the light of protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, promoting her upcoming feature, Deepika raised her curiosity over a paparazzi's mobile phone. She even asked the person, referring to his cell phone, "main use kar sakti hoon (can I use this?)." Deepika laughed off the matter and gave the phone immediately back to the owner.

Chhapaak will also feature Vikrant Massey playing the role of Deepika's love interest and the film is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020. The release of Chhapaak will clash with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan and Rajinikanth's Darbar.

Tanhaji Malusare, also known as 'Simha' (lion) was a warrior and military leader in the army of Shivaji. The film based on the real-life character is Ajay's 100th film.

Meanwhile, Darbar is an out and out action-entertainer, in which Rajinikanth plays Commissioner of Police. The three films are the first big releases of 2020.

