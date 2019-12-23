Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Deepika Padukone Checks Out Paparazzi's Phone, Asks 'Main Use Kar Sakti Hoon'
Deepika Padukone asked for a photographer's mobile phone while entering a venue in Mumbai for the promotions of her upcoming release 'Chhapaak'. Check out the video below.
Deepika Padukone (R)
Deepika Padukone was on a promotional spree over the weekend, leading up to her film Chhapaak's release on January 10. Even though the film deals with the serious issue of acid-attack and its victims, Deepika kept the tone of the promotions light. In Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film's team has cancelled promotions in New Delhi in the light of protests over Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Read: Deepika Padukone and Chhapaak Team Cancel Film Promotions in New Delhi
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, promoting her upcoming feature, Deepika raised her curiosity over a paparazzi's mobile phone. She even asked the person, referring to his cell phone, "main use kar sakti hoon (can I use this?)." Deepika laughed off the matter and gave the phone immediately back to the owner.
Check out the video below:
Chhapaak will also feature Vikrant Massey playing the role of Deepika's love interest and the film is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020. The release of Chhapaak will clash with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan and Rajinikanth's Darbar.
Tanhaji Malusare, also known as 'Simha' (lion) was a warrior and military leader in the army of Shivaji. The film based on the real-life character is Ajay's 100th film.
Read: Upcoming Movie on Tanhaji Does Not Show His True Lineage: Plea in Delhi High Court
Meanwhile, Darbar is an out and out action-entertainer, in which Rajinikanth plays Commissioner of Police. The three films are the first big releases of 2020.
Read: Rajinikanth Plays a 'Bad Cop' in Darbar Trailer
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Checks Out Paparazzi's Phone, Asks 'Main Use Kar Sakti Hoon'
- Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna Seth Engage in Twitter Spat Over Sidharth-Asim Fight
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review: There Are Absolutely No Arguments Against it
- Despite Slow Business Amid CAA Protests, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Manages to Earn Rs 24.5 Cr on Day 1
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car