Deepika Padukone Clarifies She'd Not Work with Anyone Accused of Sexual Harassment

Deepika Padukone is unarguably one of fans' most favourite celebrities in Bollywood. The actress has not only earned a name for herself by doing content-driven films in the past, she has also been at the forefront of social justice as she ardently supports LGBTQ rights and has also opened about battling with depression and mental health, thus opening the way for dialogue on the issues.

However, Deepika was recently in news regarding a possible collaboration on a film with Luv Ranjan. In July, the Chhapaak actress made headlines when she was spotted outside Luv's residence, sparking reports that she might be in on a film with the filmmaker, with the possible star cast including the likes of Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor. As soon as images of Deepika outside Luv's residence surfaced, fans started trending #NotMyDeepika on Twitter, since they were wary of Deepika working with Luv, who has been accused of sexual harassment in the past.

In a development in the matter, Deepika, while appearing on the cover of Vogue magazine, clarified that she will not work or associate with anyone accused of sexual misconduct. Speaking to Vogue India, when asked if she would be willing to work with a person who has been accused of sexual misconduct, she responded in a negative saying (via), “No! I would not.”

On the movies front, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, where she will portray the role of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film, co-starring Vikrant Massey, will release in January 2020. She is also part of Ranveer Singh's '83, where she will play the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife.

