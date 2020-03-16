Deepika Padukone Cleans Wardrobe As She Socially Distances Herself Amid Coronavirus Scare

As the pandemic continues to spread, with growing numbers in India, more and more people are adopting a variety of measures to stay safe.

Joining the bandwagon of those who are social distancing themselves is actor Deepika Padukone, who recently instagrammed a glimpse of work in progress moment of organising her wardrobe.

“Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrob,” the actress wrote alongside the picture.

In the photo one can see some well pleated jeans and trousers on wooden hangers lying on what looks like a bed. The Chappak actor also had to cancel her trip to France for Paris Fashion week earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was invited for the event by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show.

As per the Government, there have been a total of 107 cases till now and two deaths have been recorded due to COVID-19 in the country. Due to the widespread of this pandemic, various governments including that of Delhi and Maharashtra have ordered the educational institutions and cinema halls to remain shut till the end of this month.

Deepika will next be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in upcoming film ’83. In the movie, she will be seen playing the role of Romi Dev while her husband will be essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.