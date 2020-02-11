Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Deepika Padukone Gets Confused Over 'Sea Cucumbers'; Vijay's Selfie With Fans Breaks the Internet

From Deepika Padukone giving glimpses of her super-secret vacation with Ranveer Singh on Valentine's Day to South superstar Vijay's selfie going viral in the country, read what happened in the world of entertainment today.

Updated:February 11, 2020, 8:56 PM IST
Deepika Padukone has been teasing fans about her ongoing vacation with Ranveer Singh. The couple, who is rather secretive about their married life, have jetted off to a yet undisclosed location to ring-in Valentine's Day in each other's company. Deepika shared a pic of blue waters and revealed that she came across a sea cucumber during the time at the beach. In her Insta stories, Deepika wrote, "When I thought the sea cucumber was a vegetable."

Read: When Deepika Padukone Came Across a Sea Cucumber During Her Valentine Vacay

In another news, Thalapathy Vijay shared a selfie with fans in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu and posted it on social media and it has since created a fan frenzy of sorts on Twitter. Among the top trends on the microblogging site were with Vijay's name. #ThalapathyVijay, #MasterSelfie, #ThalapathySelfie, and other hashtags trended all throughout Monday evening, leading into Tuesday. The selfie which has now gone viral on social media has been taken from the top of a vanity van and shows a massive crowd of people gathered in the frame, who seemingly gathered at the venue to see Vijay shoot for his forthcoming feature Master.

Read: Vijay's Selfie with Fans in Neyveli is Breaking the Internet

Meanwhile, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Kamya Panjabi got hitched to her boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10. The couple took the nuptial vow in a traditional Hindu ceremony. On her special day, Kamya looked radiant in a red lehenga. On the other hand, Salabh looked dashing in a golden sherwani with a red stole and golden pagdi. Pictures of Kamya’s wedding are doing the rounds on social media.

Read: Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang Getting Hitched During Valentine Week is Pure Love, See Wedding Pics

Singer Arijit Singh recently bought four flats in a building in Versova, Mumbai worth Rs 9 crore. According to reports, the flats are on the same floor, which means they will be renovated to be a part of a single flat. According to reports in Square Feet India, one of the flats is 32 square meters and cost Rs 1.80 crore while the other is spread across 70 square meters costing Rs 2.20 crore. The third and fourth flats are reported to be of 80 square meters, priced at 2.60 crores and 70 square metres at Rs 2.5 crore respectively.

Read: Arijit Singh Buys 4 Flats Worth Rs 9 Crore in Mumbai: Report

