Deepika Padukone Completes 13 Years in Film Industry, Shares Throwback Pics from 'Om Shanti Om' Set

Deepika Padukone has temporarily given up her identity and donned the moniker of Shanti Priya. Since time flies, it may be hard to believe it has already been thirteen years since the iconic Om Shanti Om was released. The Farah Khan directed rebirth-romantic fantasy marked Deepika’s entry to the fabled worlds of glitz and glam.

Getting a Bollywood break for an outsider is tough, but getting your debut with the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan must be a dream for all newcomers. Deepika remembers this fateful and turning point of her life on the 13th anniversary of the film’s release, which first made it to the big screens on November 9, 2007.

The actress played the part of Shanti Priya, a female superstar from the 1970s. Shanti Priya was how most people would continue to recognise her post the release of the film. Her hair, style, and dialogues became iconic among the audiences. From memes to homages; Shanti Priya’s “ek chutki sindoor” (a pinch of sindoor) monologue was on every film fan’s mind decade ago.

To commemorate the anniversary and the role that changed her life, she changed her Twitter and Instagram handles to “Shanti Priya” for the day. Her display picture on the social media platforms has also been changed to reflect her character from the film.

Additionally, she uploaded a photo from the sets of famous dance number, Kaise Naino Se Nain Milaaun Sajna, where she mimicked various heroines throughout the ages. In this still, probably taken after the shoot, she is in her cabaret dance avatar.

Others in the frame include her co-star SRK and director Farah as well as some other people involved in the shoot. She captioned the picture as, “Only & Only Gratitude... #13YearsOfOmShantiOm #13YearsOfShantiPriya.”

Deepika was working as a model before she was cast for the role of Shanti Priya. Late designer Wendell Rodricks (for whom she used to model) mentioned about her to Malaika Arora Khan, who then talked to Farah about this model with potential for acting. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Though she had a successful modelling career, the current ardent fan-following rose after her first film and is still growing.