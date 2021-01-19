Deepika Padukone Confirms Shah Rukh Khan's Return to Big Screen with Pathan

It was only recently that Shah Rukh Khan had announced returning to the big screen after in 2021. However, he did not divulge details about his comeback project. Now, after much speculations, Deepika Padukone confirmed SRK's casting in Pathan.

In an interview with Femina, Deepika confirmed the project with Shah Rukh and Prabhas and shared details about her upcoming films. She said, "So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.

"Then I am doing which is a remake of Anne Hathaway’s movie The Intern, which is so relevant in today’s times when you have the millennial and the older generation coming together. And then, the most famous story coming out of our country, Mahabharata, in which I am playing Draupadi; I want to tell that story to the world."

At the beginning of 2021, SRK wished fans a belated happy new year and announced in a video message that he will be back on the big screen in 2021.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, which trashed at the box office. Talking of his new project Pathan, the film also reportedly stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and will reportedly feature a cameo by Salman Khan. However, an official confirmation awaits.