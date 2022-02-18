Deepika Padukone Confirms She’s Working on Dad Prakash Padukone’s Biopic; Details Inside

Deepika Padukone’s father, ace badminton player Prakash Padukone’s story is being adapted into a film by his daughter. Superstar Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she is working on a film based on her father Prakash Padukone’s life and career. Last year, the actress produced and starred in 83, which recreated the Indian cricket team’s glorious World Cup win of 1983. The film featured Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

In a conversation with tv anchor Cyrus Broacha on his show, the 36-year-old actress confirmed that she is working on the film. She also recounted the struggles he faced while putting Indian sports on the global map. That was before the Indian cricket team won 1983 World Cup and brought glory to the nation.

She said, “Actually, even before 83 happened, he was one of the first Indian athletes to put India on the global map as far as Indian sport is concerned. He won the World Championship in 1981, which was obviously before 1983.”

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress also spilled the beans about how he trained with limited resources and made the best out of what he had. She said, “He trained in a marriage hall, that was his badminton court. He used things like the beams that go across to make his shot more precise. He actually used his disadvantages to his advantage. If he had the facilities that athletes in India have today, then he’d be far more superior.”

Currently, the Piku actress is heaping praises on her latest release on Amazon Prime – Gehraiyaan co-starring Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Earlier, Malaika Arora reviewed the Shakun Batra directorial and called Deepika ‘Sublime’, she even sent out a hug to Ananya as she heaped praised on the duo’s acting in the film.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a number of projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Pathan, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Besides these, Deepika will feature in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.