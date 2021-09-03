Deepika Padukone Contributes to Save Acid Attack Survivor Who Appeared in Chhapaak

Struggling for life, acid attack survivor Bala has found a new hope as star actor Deepika Padukone has extended a helping hand to save her life. The acid attack survivor, who is suffering from a life-threatening kidney ailment, urgently needs a kidney transplant to survive. After the word reached Deepika, she donated a generous amount of Rs 10,00,000 to the ‘Save Bala’ campaign.

Bala is a real-life star who was also featured in the Deepika Padukone-starrer movie Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, besides appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. Her condition is deteriorating every day due to the failure of both her kidneys and she’s somehow surviving on dialysis. Being an acid attack survivor, her weakened immunity is already a threat to her life.

Bala still requires further monetary help to come out of this tragedy and hence the Chhanv Foundation is seeking as much support as possible. The fundraising campaign called Save Bala has been started on the crowdfunding platform ‘Milaap.’

In January 2020, Deepika appeared in the film based on the life of acid-attack survivor, activist and TV host Laxmi Agarwal. The film also starred Vikrant Massey in the lead role and was critically acclaimed. However, it did not do as well as expected in the box-office.

